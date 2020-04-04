US Army Awards $139 Million in Contracts to Build Care Centres

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Four construction companies have received nearly $140 million in contracts to convert existing facilities into emergency hospitals from the US Army Corps of Engineers (ACE), the Department of Defence said in a press release.

"AECOM Technical Services of Los Angeles, California, was awarded a $58,250,000 modification ...contract to retrofit the State University of New York Old Westbury campus into an alternate care facility", the release said Friday.

Turner Construction Company won a $50,500,000 modification contract for work on an alternate care facility at Stony Brook in New York State, while New York Convention Centre Operating Corporation won $15,250,000 to retrofit space in the Jacob Javits Convention Centre into an alternate care facility by 9 April in a third ACE contract, the release continued. And Haughland Energy Group of Plainview, New York, won a $15 million ACE modification contract for work on a similar care facility in White Plains, New York, it added.

New York officials earlier said they need to use the convention centre and build other facilities to handle patients amid the surge of coronavirus cases.

As of Friday, the total number of COVID-19 cases across the United States neared 240,000 and the number of deaths exceeded 5,400, the US Cenres for Dsease Control and Prevention data shows. According to Johns Hopkins University dashboard, over 277,000 people have been infected with the virus, while almost 7,100 patients have died.