US Death Toll Surpasses 7,000 - Johns Hopkins Data

At least 7,077 individuals have died in the US from the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, according to the Johns Hopkins dashboard.

As confirmed COVID-19 cases in the US approach 275,000, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued new nationwide guidelines on Friday that urged Americans to wear a "non-medical cloth" face mask such as a scarf, t-shirt or bandana.

The new recommendation follows weeks of the CDC insisting that face masks were not necessary for those who are not sick.

"We now know from recent studies that a significant portion of individuals with coronavirus lack symptoms," Surgeon General Jerome M. Adams explained during the Friday task force briefing. Because of this, officials believe a "non-medical cloth" face mask will be suitable to prevent the transmission of the disease while in public.

The Surgeon General discusses why the CDC changed the recommendation that you don’t need a mask to you should wear a mask #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/5mLo5PC9SX — C. Michael Gibson MD (@CMichaelGibson) April 3, 2020

Of the 7,077 deaths reported in the US, 1,584 of those belong to New York City, New York, according to the Johns Hopkins dashboard.

