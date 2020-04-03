Lockheed Martin Battles COVID-19 by Hiring 1,000 Employees in Past 2 Weeks

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US defence contractor Lockheed Martin’s strategy to weather the coronavirus crisis includes hiring new employees, doubling early payments of invoices from suppliers and beginning production of face shields, Chairman Marillyn Hewson said in a press release on Friday.

"In addition to continuing to support our key government customers, we recognize that providing jobs during this period of the economic downturn is also critically important. We are committed to continue hiring during this crisis and have added close to 1,000 new employees over the past two weeks in addition to advertising for 5,000 open positions", Hewson said.

To continue supporting the small businesses and supply chain providers that power the US defence industrial base, the company also doubled a previous commitment of $53 million in accelerated payments to suppliers to $106 million, Hewson added.

In addition, the company donated personal protective equipment (PPE) to local hospitals and initiated the production of face shields, Hewson said.

As of Friday, the total number of COVID-19 cases across the United States neared 240,000 and the number of deaths exceeded 5,400, the US Cenres for disease control and prevention data shows. According to John Hopkins University, over 261,000 people have been infected with the virus, while about 6,600 patients died.