Trump, Members of Coronavirus Task Force Hold Briefing on COVID-19 Situation - Video

The United States is still topping the global coronavirus tally, as the number of infections in the country has surpassed 266,000, the count by Johns Hopkins University shows.

US President Donald Trump, along with the members of the Coronavirus Task Force, is holding a press briefing on COVID-19 situation in the country at the White House on Friday.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the US has reached 266,600, while the death toll is nearing 7,000.

The state of New York has been hit worst by the virus. On Friday, it registered the highest daily increase in the death toll, with over 2,900 people dying in total. The number of positive cases has climbed to 102,800, Governor Andrew Cuomo said at a press briefing on Friday.

