Register
20:39 GMT03 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    The USNS Comfort passes the Statue of Liberty as it enters New York Harbor during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, U.S., March 30, 2020

    ‘It’s a Joke’: Only 20 Patients Being Treated Aboard 1,000-Bed USNS Comfort in NYC

    © REUTERS / Andrew Kelly
    US
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Coronavirus Pandemic: Borders Shut, Public Events Cancelled (256)
    113
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107882/50/1078825008_0:170:3336:2047_1200x675_80_0_0_7e2ff84de1f9905164bd8fccc6030b94.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202004031078825039-its-a-joke-only-20-patients-being-treated-aboard-1000-bed-usns-comfort-in-nyc/

    Despite being tasked with easing the medical burden of New York City hospitals during the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic, the US Navy’s emergency medical ship is reportedly only 2% full with patients.

    The USNS Comfort docked in NYC on Monday to begin treating patients in the city with ailments unrelated to the novel coronavirus. With at least 52,948 COVID-19 cases confirmed and 1,562 deaths reported in the city alone, area hospitals have become overwhelmed with patients, and the US Navy hospital ship is falling short of expectations, according to Michael Dowling, the head of Northwell Health - New York’s largest hospital system.

    “If I’m blunt about it, it’s a joke,” Dowling told the New York Times. “Everyone can say, ‘Thank you for putting up these wonderful places and opening up these cavernous halls.’ But we’re in a crisis here, we’re in a battlefield.”

    The outlet reported that despite having an estimated 1,000 beds and more than 1,100 personnel aboard the ship, only 20 patients have been transferred to the Comfort. The USNS Mercy, the Navy ship deployed on a similar mission in Los Angeles, California, had only seen a total of 15 patients as of Thursday.

    Dowling explained that due to New Yorkers self-isolating, there are fewer accidents and ailments within the city outside of novel coronavirus cases. On top of that, the Comfort provided hospitals with a list of 49 medical conditions that would make someone ineligible for transfer. Dowling told the Times that the Navy should reconsider its guidelines and start admitting COVID-19 patients if it wants to make an impact on NYC hospitals.

    “It’s pretty ridiculous,” he said. “If you’re not going to help us with the people we need help with, what’s the purpose?”

    Elizabeth Baker, a spokeswoman for the Navy, told the outlet on Friday that personnel from the Comfort would widen its scope and begin screening patients for the novel coronavirus by administering questionnaires and taking their temperatures on site.

    There has been no official word on whether the hospital ship will actually begin treating patients infected with the virus. However, Capt. Patrick Amersbach, head of the Comfort’s medical personnel, confidently told the Times, “If our mission shifts, we do what we can to meet that mission.”

    Topic:
    Coronavirus Pandemic: Borders Shut, Public Events Cancelled (256)

    Related:

    US Coronavirus Patients Receiving Treatment Via Experimental Plasma Therapy
    Despite US Sanctions, Iran’s Revolutionary Public Health System Curbing COVID-19 Outbreak
    Videos: US Navy Sailors Cheer for Carrier Captain Fired for Raising COVID-19 Outbreak Alarm
    Israeli Scientists: Human Trials for COVID-19 Vaccine Prototype to Start in June
    Earth Sees Reduction in Seismic Noise Amid Global COVID-19 Lockdowns
    Tags:
    US Navy, treatment, disease, virus, public health, hospitals, coronavirus, COVID-19, New York City
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 28 March - 3 April
    Phoney Calls
    Phoney Calls
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse