Passengers of Coronavirus-Hit Cruise Ship Disembark in Florida - Video

Passengers of the Zaandam cruise ship are ready to disembark at the Port Everglades Cruiseport in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
The vessel finally docked at the port on 2 April, after being stranded at sea for over two weeks as several Latin American countries denied it entry because of a coronavirus outbreak on board.
Four passengers have died and more than 200 guests and crew members on the ship have flu-like symptoms; eight of them have tested positive for COVID-19.
The vessel owner, Holland America, said all guests will be screened and cleared for entry by US Customs and Border Protection upon arrival.
*Follow Sputnik live feed to find out more.
All comments
Show new comments (0)