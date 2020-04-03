New York State Sees Highest Increase of COVID-19 Deaths, Toll Rises to 2,935 - Governor Cuomo

The state of New York has been in the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York state has increased to 102,863, and the death toll rose from 2,373 to 2,935, Governor Andrew Cuomo said during a press conference.

He added that the jump in deaths marked the "highest single increase in the number of deaths since we started."

He stressed that the state was in a great need of resources, including beds and ventilators.

"New York is in crisis, help New York," Cuomo said.

As of 3 April, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the US stood at more than 245,000, with over 6,000 deaths, Johns Hopkins University says.