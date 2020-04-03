Register
12:10 GMT03 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    People line in a sidewalk filled with tents set up by the homeless, amid an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the Tenderloin district of San Francisco, California, U.S. April 1, 2020

    Caught in the Middle of San Francisco Coronavirus Crisis: The Homeless People

    © REUTERS / SHANNON STAPLETON
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107881/92/1078819267_0:164:3072:1892_1200x675_80_0_0_a8ddb5be8c5e5bf7a375fe184467259c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202004031078819137-caught-in-the-middle-of-san-francisco-coronavirus-crisis-the-homeless-people/

    You’ve probably heard the coronavirus guidelines: elderly people and those with underlying health conditions are more vulnerable to the disease than others. But there’s one often neglected category that has become an even more pressing concern.

    The COVID-19 pandemic has aggravated California’s long-standing problem: thousands of homeless people, who have now found themselves at a critical risk of contracting the virus.

    “It is truly unfortunate, California, and especially large cities like San Francisco and Los Angeles, have not considered homelessness a priority for the past 20 years, as stated by California Governor Gavin Newsom,” says Alexandra Datig, a political commentator and publisher of Front Page Index.

    “Housing the homeless population immediately will save many lives as conditions on the streets are unsanitary and unsafe. The filthy conditions the homeless live in have been a threat to all of the public health prior to COVID-19.”

    California, with its generous welfare regime and pleasant climate, has long been a poster state for the US homelessness problem, with one of the highest rates in the country and more than 151,000 people leaving on the streets statewide. San Francisco is the worst-affected city in California; its homeless population rose by 30 percent in the past three years to appoximately 10,000.

    A homeless woman sleeps on a sidewalk amid an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as two women stand in San Francisco, California, U.S. April 1, 2020
    © REUTERS / SHANNON STAPLETON
    A homeless woman sleeps on a sidewalk amid an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as two women stand in San Francisco, California, U.S. April 1, 2020

    There has been a public debate around the crisis going on for years, but the city remains divided on how to battle it. One of the biggest measures proposed as of late, a tax on big businesses for homeless funds, has got tied up in courts.

    San Francisco, as well as the rest of the state, is under a stay-at-home order, and residents have been told not to gather in groups bigger than 10 and maintain a safe distance from others when outside.

    For homeless people, that stay-at-home order doesn’t translate into anything other than stay-where-you-were-sleeping-last-night. The Centres for Drug Control and Prevention advise against breaking up homeless encampments during the outbreak, and there is no clear statewide strategy to contain the spread of the virus in that community. Governor Newsom has recently authorised $150 million in funding for Californian cities to shelter homeless people as a temporary quarantine measure.

    “There is not even a solid, agreed upon approach towards how to care for the homeless. The very significant majority of homeless population are mentally ill and drug addicts. Many currently live on the streets, in tents or other makeshift structures or cardboard boxes,” says Richie Greenberg, a former Republican candidate for San Francisco mayor.

    “These are the most vulnerable to any and all diseases, so this group is the priority. Some city hall leaders and homelessness agency advocates want them immediately brought inside, to homeless shelters. But then these same leaders realise relocating everyone together in very close proximity without proper distance between them will lead to spread of the coronavirus.”

    The lack of safe space in overcrowded shelters has left city authorities with an unorthodox option: lease rooms at now-empty hotels and relocate some unhoused people there.

    Officials said they expect to secure 2,500 rooms for the homeless as well as for health workers who don’t want to risk infecting their family members. Thousands more rooms could become available in the coming weeks as negotiations with hotels continue.

    People chat on a sidewalk in the Tenderloin neighborhood of San Francisco on Friday, March 20, 2020. As California authorities said they were working to limit the spread of the coronavirus in the homeless population, homeless people congregated as usual in parks and on sidewalks, disregarding orders to stay 6 feet apart and practice social distancing.
    © REUTERS / Juliet Williams
    People chat on a sidewalk in the Tenderloin neighborhood of San Francisco on Friday, March 20, 2020. As California authorities said they were working to limit the spread of the coronavirus in the homeless population, homeless people congregated as usual in parks and on sidewalks, disregarding orders to stay 6 feet apart and practice social distancing.

    That vision has several blind spots, Greenberg says: “Since the significant percentage [of homeless people] are mentally ill or drug addicts (or both), there is a safety issue. Stories of addicts placed in a hotel room, only to become violent, abusive, searching for their next drug fix by leaving the hotel room, damaging the hotel property, are more and more common.”

    “Who will pay for damage to the hotel, once this emergency is over? What is done when there is a security risk, fights, weapons, brought into the hotel?  What will happen once life returns to normal and the homeless individuals will have to leave, will they leave peacefully or be forcibly ‘evicted’?”

    Another problem, as SF mayor London Breed herself put it, is that the government doesn’t have the authority to move anyone into a hotel against their will.

    “This is a major flaw in the city's plan,” Greenberg continues. “Civil liberty organisations and community advocates demand the government keep their hands off.”

    “Life in San Francisco has come nearly to a halt, normalcy has been very disrupted, with the vast majority of residents staying home – except for emergency workers, hospital workers and other vital services. The only group we see still out and about are the drug addicts and drug dealers, in an nearly business-as-usual open drug market atmosphere, and city government nor the police are doing anything to stop this.”

    However unpredictable the hotel relocation scheme might be, the city will likely go ahead with it, given that the first homeless person was reported to have contracted coronavirus at a homeless shelter on Thursday, and the need is growing for the homeless people to be quarantined to contain the outbreak.

    “We absolutely need to move unhoused people and people in congregate shelters immediately into private room settings,” says Jennifer Friedenbach, executive director of the non-profit Coalition on Homelessness. “We cannot flatten the curve of the spread, if we have thousands of people who cannot participate in the measures put in place to do so.”

    Tags:
    shelter, coronavirus, COVID-19, homelessness, homeless, California, San Francisco
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Offices at the Phyongchon District People's Hospital are disinfected on Wednesday, 1 April 2020, in Pyongyang, North Korea.
    Corona Who? Scenes of Daily Life in North Korea Where No COVID-19 Cases Have Been Confirmed
    Phoney Calls
    Phoney Calls
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse