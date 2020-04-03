Situation Outside NYC Hospital as Сoronavirus Cases in US Soar - Video

As of 3 April, the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center has registered more than 245,500 coronavirus cases in the United States, with the nation's death toll from COVID-19 surpassing 6,000 people.

Live outside of New York’s Elmhurst Hospital in Queens this Friday as the number of coronavirus cases in the US has reached new heights: New York City is the hotspot of the infection in the country with at least 1,500 COVID-19 fatalities registered so far.

The United States is now the country with the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases. Italy and Spain are second and third, respectively.

Follow Sputnik's Feed to Find Out More!