White House: Trump Issues Order to Provide Six Companies With Necessary Ventilator Supplies

US President Donald Trump has used his authority granted by the Defense Production Act to order six US companies to repurpose their factories for building ventilators, which mean the difference between life and death for those infected with COVID-19, and of which the US faces a dire shortage.

On Thursday, Trump invoked the 1950 Defense Production Act, a wartime measure designed to give the president broad powers to direct labor and capital toward national defense needs. He ordered several US companies to shift their production and build more ventilators as the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic grows ever worse in the country.

"Today, I have issued an order under the Defense Production Act to more fully ensure that domestic manufacturers can produce ventilators needed to save American lives," reads Trump's Thursday order. "My order to the Secretary of Health and Human Services and the Secretary of Homeland Security will help domestic manufacturers like General Electric, Hill-Rom, Medtronic, ResMed, Royal Philips, and Vyaire Medical secure the supplies they need to build ventilators needed to defeat the virus."

"I am grateful to these and other domestic manufacturers for ramping up their production of ventilators during this difficult time. Today’s order will save lives by removing obstacles in the supply chain that threaten the rapid production of ventilators," Trump said.

At a press conference earlier this week, Trump indicated the US government was holding 10,000 ventilators in reserve, as the acme of the outbreak's intensity is expected to hit in two weeks' time. While there are nearly 200,000 ventilators in the US, a country of 325 million, many heavy-hit locales are already running short. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo told reporters on Thursday the state will run out of ventilators in just six days, WNBC reported.

Announcement of Trump's order came just as Johns Hopkins University announced the world had surpassed 1 million cases of the novel coronavirus. While the disease originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the United States has become the epicenter of the outbreak, with more than 234,000 verified cases of the illness on Thursday afternoon. More than 5,700 Americans have died of the coronavirus and more than 50,000 have perished worldwide.

