Democratic Party to Delay Convention Amid 'Unprecedented Health Crisis'

Party officials and state authorities have already postponed primaries across several states, with the spread of the pandemic showing no signs of stopping in the United States ever since the country surpassed China and Italy in the total number of cases.

The Democratic Party has delayed its convention in Milwaukee, originally scheduled to take begin on July 13 and to run four days, pushing it back to August 17, convention committee CEO Joe Solmonese said in a statement Thursday.

"In our current climate of uncertainty, we believe the smartest approach is to take additional time to monitor how this situation unfolds so we can best position our party for a safe and successful convention," Solomonese said in a statement.

In light of the unprecedented health crisis facing our country, the 2020 Democratic National Convention will now be held the week of August 17 in Milwaukee, providing our team more time to determine the most appropriate structure for this historic event.https://t.co/DybjUJuUUA — 2020 Democratic National Convention (@DemConvention) April 2, 2020

The party now says it doesn't know how many days the convention will run.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett called the decision "absolutely the right move," saying it "underscores the commitment that they have made to Milwaukee."

Officials say they plan to organize the contention in such a way as to minimize risks to public health, with options including "everything from adjusting the convention's format to crowd size and schedule."

The DNC announced its decision a day after frontrunner Joe Biden told Jimmy Fallon of The Tonight Show that he believed the convention would be moved to August.

"We were able to...in the middle of a Civil War all the way through to World War II have Democratic and Republican conventions and primaries and elections and still have public safety. And we're able to do both. But the fact is it may have to be different," Biden said.

