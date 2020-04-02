Register
11:16 GMT02 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, addresses the coronavirus task force daily briefing at the White House in Washington, US, 25 March 2020.

    US Coronavirus Top Doctor Fauci Gets Round the Clock Security Detail Amid Threats – Reports

    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    US
    Get short URL
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107871/12/1078711276_0:0:3218:1811_1200x675_80_0_0_599cdcfb04271f4434e05bf3dab94460.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202004021078803425-us-coronavirus-top-doctor-fauci-gets-round-the-clock-security-detail-amid-threats--reports/

    President Trump tapped Dr. Fauci to help lead the White House Coronavirus Task Force in January, but he has gotten into occasional highly-publicised conflicts with the president regarding the proper response to the pandemic.

    Immunologist Dr. Anthony Fauci, America’s ‘leading expert on infectious diseases’, has been given a beefed-up security detail, including at his home, amid threats against him, multiple unnamed sources said to be familiar with the matter have told The Washington Post.

    The sources did not name the specific threats said to have been made against the doctor, but said that Fauci’s national stature and censure of the president on the handling of the pandemic has made him a target for criticism among Trump supporters.

    According to the Post’s sources, the Department of Health and Human Services (HSS) recently tapped the Marshals Service to provide Fauci with “protective services”. The deputy attorney general reportedly approved the measure on Tuesday.

    In a press conference at the White House on Wednesday, Fauci said he “wouldn’t comment” on whether his security was being increased, referring reporters to the HSS. President Trump jumped in, saying that Fauci “doesn’t need security” because “everybody loves him…Besides that, they’d be in big trouble if they ever attacked.” Trump recalled Fauci’s amateur athletics career, including his position as captain of his high school’s basketball team in 1958.

    An HSS spokeswoman told reporters that she could not confirm whether security services were being provided for Fauci.

    Dr. Fauci’s willingness to challenge the president, including on the idea that the US lockdown measures might end by Easter, have gotten him praise from Trump’s critics, who have plastered his face on all sorts of merchandise, from cupcakes and doughnuts to prayer candles, but also criticism from some of the president’s supporters, with the physician accused of undermining the commander-in-chief, and even of serving as a ‘deep state’ operative allied to Hillary Clinton.

    Fauci himself has condemned the media for their alleged attempt to create a rift between him and the president, saying he “wish[ed] that would stop because we have a much bigger problem here than trying to point out differences,” and that “there really fundamentally at the core are no differences”.

    Earlier this week, Fauci urged the administration to continue lockdown measures, notwithstanding the mounting economic and social effects, saying “now is the time, whenever you’re having an effect, not to take your foot off the accelerator - and on the brake, but to just press it down on the accelerator”. According to his estimates, the US could suffer between 100,000 to 240,000 fatalities from the coronavirus, even if the US follows existing health guidelines. President Trump said his administration is taking steps to ensure that the death toll remains below 200,000.

    Last week, Fauci also warned that COVID-19 could become a regular, seasonal occurrence.

    The urgency of the US response to COVID-19 became apparent last week, when America surpassed China and Italy to have the highest number of reported cases. According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States now accounts for some 216,700 of the world’s estimated 942,000 cases, with the virus making its presence known in every state. Over 5,100 Americans are thought to have died from COVID-19-related complications.

    Related:

    Finnish Armed Forces to Proceed With Spring Drills Despite Coronavirus Crisis
    Coronavirus Spreading in Norway's Migrant Areas, Somalis Hit Hardest – Reports
    Top Israeli Officials Requested to Self-Isolate After Health Minister Tests Positive for Coronavirus
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    French President Emmanuel Macron wears a face mask during his visit to the military field hospital outside the Emile Muller Hospital in Mulhouse, eastern France March 25, 2020, during a strict lockdown in France to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
    All Equal Before Virus: World Politicians Wearing Face Masks
    Medical Supply Gone Awry
    Medical Supply Gone Awry
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse