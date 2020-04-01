Biden Takes Up White House Offer to Discuss COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis With Trump - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former Vice President Joe Biden, the putative Democratic candidate for president has agreed to contact President Donald Trump to discuss a strategy to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, US media reported on Wednesday.

Biden made his offer after White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway publicly called on him to call the Executive Mansion and offer support to the President, the Fox news report said.

The White House had no immediate response to Fox News' request for comment on how Trump would respond to Biden's offer of a phone conversation between them, or when it could take place, the report added.

According to the report, Biden has been extending advice and publicly commenting on the pandemic for weeks, but it was the first time that he had offered to talk to Trump directly.

As 0f 1 April, the total number of new coronavirus cases in the US has reached 186,101, the death toll has passed 3,603, the Centres for disease control and Prevention data shows. The US government expects these numbers to increase.