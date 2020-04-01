Trump Holds Press Briefing Along With US Coronavirus Task Force - Video

According to Johns Hopkins University, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the US has exceeded 199,000, with 4,361 deaths.

US President Donald Trump and members of the Coronavirus Task Force are holding a press briefing in Washington DC as the US death toll linked to coronavirus has exceeded 4,000.

