09:21 GMT01 April 2020
    Ivanka Trump, U.S. President Donald Trump's daughter and senior adviser, answers a question as she is interviewed at the Consumer Technology Association Keynote event during the CES tech show on 7 January 2020, in Las Vegas

    ‘Learning Guitar, Re-reading Odyssey’: Ivanka Trump Describes Coping with Coronavirus Shutdown

    © AP Photo / Ross D. Franklin
    US
    Topic:
    Outbreak: The Deadliest Epidemics in Human History (8)
    101
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107798/85/1077988502_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_95085d51288aa2ec51244824485accec.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202004011078786026-learning-guitar-re-reading-odyssey-ivanka-trump-describes-coping-with-coronavirus-shutdown/

    Touting the joys of “family connectivity", the US President’s eldest daughter said she was just like “every parent around the country” dealing with the pressures of heightened stay-at-home restrictions in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.

    Ivanka Trump gave an exclusive interview to Yahoo Finance from her office at the White House via Skype on Tuesday, offering a glimpse into how the US President’s First daughter was dealing with the lockdown protocols in effect amidst the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic and the new reality it was spawning.

    “I'm doing as much telephonically as possible… I’ve got three young kids who are growing more restless by the day, which I'm sure...pretty much every parent around the country is going through,” said the White House adviser.

    As she opened up about her private challenges of juggling working from home and caring for her children, Ivanka Trump said:

    “It's a unique time but I'm trying to re-frame all of it through the lens of the joy of having this family connectivity even if it's sometimes toxic,” she said.
    US President Donald Trump addresses his administration's daily coronavirus task force briefing
    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    US President Donald Trump addresses his administration's daily coronavirus task force briefing

    The First Daughter also suggested people use the time at home to “explore things” they normally would not have prioritised, as she revealed she was taking advantage of the time afforded by the situation to “expand my own mind”.

    Ivanka Trump offered herself as an example, saying she had opted for a free Coursera course in Greek and Roman mythology.

    “So I'm rereading “The Odyssey” and started to learn to play the guitar. And now I'm really working on it, as I sit with my kids and when they're asleep or napping. That's what I'm doing,” said the White House adviser.

    Earlier, Ivanka Trump posted photos of herself at her Washington D.C. home with her three children, complying with social distancing orders, put in place earlier this month, as they wash their hands together while singing the ABC's.

    Creative Help to Small Businesses

    Ivanka Trump suggested that people do their part to aid small businesses that are currently floundering as the coronavirus rocks the nation.

    Medical personnel wear protective gear while working at a drive-through testing site for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Greenwich, Connecticut, U.S.,March 27, 2020
    © REUTERS / Lucas Jackson
    Medical personnel wear protective gear while working at a drive-through testing site for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Greenwich, Connecticut, U.S.,March 27, 2020

    While touting what the Trump administration was doing to keep small businesses afloat, referring to the $2 trillion fiscal stimulus – the largest economic stimulus package in US history, she added:

    “Individually, we all have a part to play in this…So I think it's really awesome to hear from so many people who are thinking about creative ways – those who have the means to do so — to support small business within their communities." An example she gave was "pre-paying for a service that they know they're going to avail themselves of sometime in the next 6 to 12 months”.

    Donald Trump’s eldest daughter added:

    “I did it on a personal level with my local dry cleaner and my local florist, just to sort of assist in a small way during during this time.”

    Nation in Coronavirus Throttle

    On 27 March President Donald Trump signed an unprecedented $2 trillion relief bill to offset economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic, with the legislation passing the House earlier Friday after getting through the Senate on 25 March.

    The bill, which includes one-time payments to individuals, strengthens unemployment insurance, offers additional health-care funding and loans and grants to businesses to ward off layoffs, came as Department of Labour data registered unemployment claims skyrocketing to a record 3.3 million last week over the closure of businesses across the country.

    As the coronavirus continues to rock the nation, the death toll surged past 4,000 in the United States on Tuesday, surpassing that of China, where the pandemic erupted late last year.

    The US currently has over 189,600 registered cases of COVID-19 according to the Johns Hopkins University.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
