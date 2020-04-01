Register
06:17 GMT01 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Tourists view the Morning Glory hot spring in the Upper Geyser Basin of Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming (File)

    ‘The Year the World Ends’: Netizens Shaken as Idaho Earthquake Sparks Fears of Yellowstone Erupting

    © AFP 2020 / Mark Ralston
    US
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Outbreak: The Deadliest Epidemics in Human History (5)
    2 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105726/64/1057266450_0:376:4496:2905_1200x675_80_0_0_d2b4c164df48b2a5df97fce9db9a1541.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202004011078784901-the-year-the-world-ends-netizens-shaken-as-idaho-earthquake-sparks-fears-of-yellowstone-erupting/

    On Tuesday Twitter erupted with users sharing videos of objects in their homes trembling as a 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit Southern Idaho in the United States. According to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the quake struck 153 kilometres north-east of Boise, at a depth of 10 kilometres.

    Twitter users have been hitting social media to vent their concerns after a preliminary magnitude 6.5 earthquake was registered on Tuesday night northeast of Boise, Idaho.

    Amid the fears generated by the spreading COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, users were sarcastically wondering what else the year 2020 was about to spring on the world as “predictions” of a Yellowstone super-volcano eruption were reignited on social media in the aftermath of the tremors.

    ​Other netizens attempted to bring things down a notch, deploring “panic-mongers”.

    ​While there have been no immediate reports of injuries in the earthquake that struck on Tuesday night, users on social media in several cities reported that they felt the shaking as the US Geological Survey (USGS) says the epicentre of the quake was nearly 45 miles west of the town of Challis and near Beaver Creek along the Salmon River Mountains.

    There were reports that the tremor was felt in Coeur d’Alene, Twin Falls and Hailey in Idaho; Spokane, Washington; Missoula and Bozeman, Montana; and Salt Lake City in Utah.

    ​Boise Police Department tweeted they had also felt it, while asking everyone to remain safe and calm.

    "Stay safe out there Boise. Call us if you need us."

    ​According to the National Weather Service, a 4.6 magnitude earthquake aftershock was reported shortly afterwards in the same area.

    Earlier, another earthquake with a magnitude of 2.6 was reported at around 15:36 UTC some nine kilometres northwest of Yellowstone, Montana, according to USGS.gov.

    ​Weather.com suggested the Idaho quake might have been the second-strongest earthquake in the region on record, while reminding many of the event that was felt on 28 October 1983 and registered at 6.9 magnitude.

    Idaho’s most damaging earthquake, in 1983, rocked the town of Challis, according to the Idaho Office of Emergency Management; two schoolchildren died under the rubble of a collapsed building.

    FILE - In this May 21, 2011 file photo, tourists photograph Old Faithful erupting, at Yellowstone National Park, in Mont. Old Faithful is among the park’s hydrothermal features powered by the Yellowstone supervolcano. Scientists have discovered a new, deeper reservoir of partly molten rock beneath the Yellowstone supervolcano. But they said the find doesn’t change the chances of a volcanic eruption. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson,File)
    © AP Photo / Julie Jacobson
    In this May 21, 2011 file photo, tourists photograph Old Faithful erupting, at Yellowstone National Park, in Mont. Old Faithful is among the park’s hydrothermal features powered by the Yellowstone supervolcano. Scientists have discovered a new, deeper reservoir of partly molten rock beneath the Yellowstone supervolcano. But they said the find doesn’t change the chances of a volcanic eruption.

    The towns of Challis and Mackay took the brunt of the natural calamity at the time, with 11 commercial buildings and 39 private homes sustaining major damage.

    While the quake had some on social media posting “apocalyptic” comments and predictions about Yellowstone, according to NPS.gov, the “super-volcano” is seismically active and has about 700 to 3,000 earthquakes annually, with most of them not actually felt.

    Yellowstone National Park, located in the western United States, with parts in Wyoming, Montana and Idaho, is actually an active super-volcano. Yellowstone has had at least three such eruptions: 2.1 million years ago, 1.2 million years ago and 640,000 years ago.

    After the blast, the Yellowstone eruption area collapsed upon itself, creating a caldera 1,500 square miles in area, with the magmatic heat still powering the park’s famous geysers, hot springs, and mud pots. The Yellowstone super-volcano remains an endless source of fascination, generating apocalyptic predictions of the devastation it could potentially wreak.

     

     

    Topic:
    Outbreak: The Deadliest Epidemics in Human History (5)

    Related:

    Japan on Brink of Emergency Amid COVID-19 Outbreak - Reports
    Nearly One-Third of US 'Losing Sleep' Over Coronavirus Worries, Wyoming, Hawaii Top List - Survey
    US Coronavirus Task Force Holds Briefing on COVID-19 Outbreak - Video
    Scientists Solve Mystery Behind Deformation of Chicago-Size Area in Yellowstone Park
    Magnitude 6.3 Earthquake Hits Southern Idaho in US - EMSC
    Tags:
    SARS coronavirus, coronavirus, COVID-19, earthquake, Earthquake, Earthquake, earthquake, Idaho, Yellowstone National Park, Yellowstone
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Social Events Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: Sputnik's Best Photos of March 2020
    Social Events Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: Sputnik's Best Photos of March 2020
    Medical Supply Gone Awry
    Medical Supply Gone Awry
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse