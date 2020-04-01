‘The Year the World Ends’: Netizens Shaken as Idaho Earthquake Sparks Fears of Yellowstone Erupting

On Tuesday Twitter erupted with users sharing videos of objects in their homes trembling as a 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit Southern Idaho in the United States. According to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the quake struck 153 kilometres north-east of Boise, at a depth of 10 kilometres.

Amid the fears generated by the spreading COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, users were sarcastically wondering what else the year 2020 was about to spring on the world as “predictions” of a Yellowstone super-volcano eruption were reignited on social media in the aftermath of the tremors.

Seeing #Yellowstone trending and realizing its not a April fools joke. pic.twitter.com/YTKIxoVhz8 — Calvin and Snobbes (@SCDisme) April 1, 2020

“Thank god March is over”



*Yellowstone trending as April starts*



Me: pic.twitter.com/TFPjenmVmY — Bradley Berdecia (@thejitterbug759) April 1, 2020

God be like: Fuck it humans, you are done... I’m bringing back the dinosaurs! #Yellowstone #earthquake pic.twitter.com/aLfDBeLpnT — UAP Costa Rica (@UAP_CR) April 1, 2020

World War III, Coronavirus and now Yellowstone . I just want this year to be over! I’m done with this shit, 2019 wasn’t all too bad to be honest. pic.twitter.com/TdeBvBBUku — 🤦🏾‍♀️ (@LifeofHamdi) April 1, 2020

january we had world war 3 threats, february and march we have coronavirus, and now Yellowstone is trending on the very beginning of april ... 2020 is the year the world ends bye y'all pic.twitter.com/QUtCR0UYJy — enzo⁷ (@alrightavenue) April 1, 2020

Yellowstone and COVID-19 celebrating the destruction of the world pic.twitter.com/xY2JDO0lM5 — kazII 🌜 (@kazii_timeless) April 1, 2020

Always Yellowstone looks like it’s in mood pic.twitter.com/sgzKiGAW7s — doomcastingnukenado (@doomcastingnuk1) April 1, 2020

​Other netizens attempted to bring things down a notch, deploring “panic-mongers”.

If it makes you feel any better, you'll probably have better odds playing the lotto than you would for Yellowstone to have a major eruption during our lifetimes! — Jess Phoenix 🌋 (@jessphoenix2018) April 1, 2020

Boise is hundreds of miles away from Yellowstone don't worry. — 🥔 Яiley 🥔 (@Tidmarsh_in_ID) April 1, 2020

​While there have been no immediate reports of injuries in the earthquake that struck on Tuesday night, users on social media in several cities reported that they felt the shaking as the US Geological Survey (USGS) says the epicentre of the quake was nearly 45 miles west of the town of Challis and near Beaver Creek along the Salmon River Mountains.

There were reports that the tremor was felt in Coeur d’Alene, Twin Falls and Hailey in Idaho; Spokane, Washington; Missoula and Bozeman, Montana; and Salt Lake City in Utah.

6.5 Idaho earthquake felt in Syracuse Utah. 😬 pic.twitter.com/c2YENXMmad — SarahMarieee (@SarahR98428543) April 1, 2020

​Boise Police Department tweeted they had also felt it, while asking everyone to remain safe and calm.

"Stay safe out there Boise. Call us if you need us."

Yep we felt it too. No reports of damage at this time. Stay safe out there Boise. Call us if you need us. — Boise PD (@BoisePD) April 1, 2020

​According to the National Weather Service, a 4.6 magnitude earthquake aftershock was reported shortly afterwards in the same area.

Earlier, another earthquake with a magnitude of 2.6 was reported at around 15:36 UTC some nine kilometres northwest of Yellowstone, Montana, according to USGS.gov.

On top of everything else, there was a 6.5 magnitude earthquake near our house in Idaho today, and smaller quakes continue across the Yellowstone/upper mountain west area. pic.twitter.com/hNAGZHnMCL — Molly McKew (@MollyMcKew) April 1, 2020

​Weather.com suggested the Idaho quake might have been the second-strongest earthquake in the region on record, while reminding many of the event that was felt on 28 October 1983 and registered at 6.9 magnitude.

Idaho’s most damaging earthquake, in 1983, rocked the town of Challis, according to the Idaho Office of Emergency Management; two schoolchildren died under the rubble of a collapsed building.

© AP Photo / Julie Jacobson In this May 21, 2011 file photo, tourists photograph Old Faithful erupting, at Yellowstone National Park, in Mont. Old Faithful is among the park’s hydrothermal features powered by the Yellowstone supervolcano. Scientists have discovered a new, deeper reservoir of partly molten rock beneath the Yellowstone supervolcano. But they said the find doesn’t change the chances of a volcanic eruption.

The towns of Challis and Mackay took the brunt of the natural calamity at the time, with 11 commercial buildings and 39 private homes sustaining major damage.

While the quake had some on social media posting “apocalyptic” comments and predictions about Yellowstone, according to NPS.gov, the “super-volcano” is seismically active and has about 700 to 3,000 earthquakes annually, with most of them not actually felt.

Yellowstone National Park, located in the western United States, with parts in Wyoming, Montana and Idaho, is actually an active super-volcano. Yellowstone has had at least three such eruptions: 2.1 million years ago, 1.2 million years ago and 640,000 years ago.

After the blast, the Yellowstone eruption area collapsed upon itself, creating a caldera 1,500 square miles in area, with the magmatic heat still powering the park’s famous geysers, hot springs, and mud pots. The Yellowstone super-volcano remains an endless source of fascination, generating apocalyptic predictions of the devastation it could potentially wreak.