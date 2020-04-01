Magnitude 6.3 Earthquake Hits Southern Idaho in US - EMSC

A 6.3 magnitude earthquake has hit Southern Idaho in the United States, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported on Tuesday.
According to the EMSC, the quake struck 153 kilometres north-east of Boise, at a depth of 10 kilometres.
#Earthquake (#sismo) M6.3 strikes 136 km NE of #Boise (#Idaho) 9 min ago. More info: https://t.co/NOrDmAqrVh— AllQuakes - EMSC (@EMSC) April 1, 2020
The US Geological Survey (USGS) reports an earthquake of 6.5 magnitude 72 kilometres west of Challis, Idaho.
Meanwhile, users from Idaho took to Twitter to share videos showing objects in their homes trembling as the shake was felt.
Holy crap was that an earthquake in idaho pic.twitter.com/B3IWV7CEoW— Vagabond kitty 🐀 🐁⛩🌏🛫 (@boisekitty55) March 31, 2020
Felt the earthquake from Idaho in Kelowna, BC! #earthquake pic.twitter.com/PukmQVi60A— Kelly (@kellyrmcintosh) April 1, 2020
Boise, Idaho earthquake interrupting my Halo game. #earthquake #Boise pic.twitter.com/NwNe2xnklI— Shane Monahan (@Shane10city) April 1, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)