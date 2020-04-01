Magnitude 6.3 Earthquake Hits Southern Idaho in US - EMSC

There has been no information so far about the possible damage done by the shake, while quakes starting with a 6.0 magnitude are considered "strong", according to the Richter magnitude scale, and can cause moderate to strong damage to poor structures.

A 6.3 magnitude earthquake has hit Southern Idaho in the United States, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported on Tuesday.

According to the EMSC, the quake struck 153 kilometres north-east of Boise, at a depth of 10 kilometres.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) reports an earthquake of 6.5 magnitude 72 kilometres west of Challis, Idaho.

Meanwhile, users from Idaho took to Twitter to share videos showing objects in their homes trembling as the shake was felt.