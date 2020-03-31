Trump: 10,000 Ventilators to be Held Back for Expected COVID-19 Surge

During a press conference Tuesday, US President Donald Trump revealed his administration was holding back on releasing 10,000 ventilators to US hospitals, saying the surge of COVID-19 cases is coming.

The surge is coming, and it's coming pretty strong," Trump told reporters at the White House on Tuesday. He then revealed the US government is holding 10,000 ventilators in reserve.

In the US as of Tuesday, 183,000 people have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus and more than 3,700 have died. For those who need them, ventilators are the difference between life and death, as the disease attacks the immune system.

The statement came amid Trump's announcement his administration was reissuing health guidelines to "slow the spread" of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus across the country over the next 30 days. The administration previously issued a 15-day plan for social distancing and preventative hygiene, believing that lockdowns could begin to be lifted by the first weekend in April. However, those guidelines have now been extended through April as case numbers continue to skyrocket across the country.

WH now releasing “30 days to slow the spread” fliers at briefing pic.twitter.com/6jocbmITxs — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) March 31, 2020

​Experts who defended the administration's policy at the presser noted that such measures, which could "flatten the curve" on graphs of cases and deaths reported, lowering the death toll to potentially 200,000 deaths in the United States.

"We’re going to go through a very tough 2 weeks … this is going to be a very, very painful 2 weeks,' Trump said about the April lockdown. However, he said he anticipated a sudden downward shift in the number of cases as the efforts take effect. "It’s going to be a burst of light."

