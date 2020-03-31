Trump Says His New Car Proposals Would Scrap Obama Emissions Rule, Roll Back Green New Deal Standard

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - New administration proposals would slash the cost of new cars but would also roll back greenhouse gas emission standards set by President Barack Obama, President Donald Trump said in a statement.

"My proposal to the politically correct Automobile Companies would lower the average price of a car to consumers by more than $3,500, while at the same time making the cars substantially safer", Trump said in a Twitter message on Tuesday.

Automobile engines would run smoother and the overall result would have a positive impact on the environment, the President said.

"My Administration is helping US auto workers by replacing the failed Obama Emissions Rule. Impossible to satisfy its Green New Deal Standard; lots of unnecessary and expensive penalties to car buyers", Trump said in a second Twitter message.

According to the New York Times report, a draft of the new proposals, sent to the White House earlier this year, reads that the new fuel economy target would lower the prices of new cars by about $1,000 and cost the American economy between $13 billion and $22 billion.