Register
20:21 GMT31 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Workers load deceased person into truck trailer outside Brooklyn Hospital Center during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York

    Videos: Bodies of NYC Coronavirus Victims Loaded via Forklift Into Refrigerated Trucks

    © REUTERS / Stefan Jeremiah
    US
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Coronavirus Puts Nations on Lockdown (128)
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107878/10/1078781051_0:17:3072:1745_1200x675_80_0_0_9403eaa801db05b5058728bc43ee7050.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202003311078781134-videos-bodies-of-nyc-coronavirus-victims-loaded-via-forklift-into-refrigerated-trucks-/

    Eyewitness footage has emerged from New York City, New York, showing victims of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus being lifted into refrigerated trucks that have been converted into makeshift morgues amid the pandemic.

    Sputnik reported on Friday that New York officials had announced that the city was bracing for exponential growth in the death toll and had prepared tents and refrigerated trucks to transport the bodies of those who had died from the novel coronavirus.

    Over the weekend, videos began popping up on social media, showing the very public scene of the bodies being transported from overwhelmed hospitals to the back of the large truck.

    “Please stay inside. This is for real. This is no joke, y’all. This is for real,” John Lee, the man recording the video with his cellphone, is overheard saying. “The time is 10:40, Sunday morning.”

    "They're putting the bodies in an 18-wheeler, y'all," he said. This particular scene occurred outside of Brooklyn Hospital Center in New York City’s Downtown Brooklyn.

    Lee’s live footage has been shared well over 208,000 times on Facebook and viewed more than 3.5 million times since it was posted on March 29.

    A portion of his video was also uploaded to Twitter by user @NYScanner. To no one’s surprise, the video has gone viral and received over 5 million views as of this article’s publication.

    A second video recorded by a man who appears to be a hospital employee gives a more up-close look at the waiting process before workers load bodies onto a truck outside of Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn.

    "There's bodies up there, piling up." the man says after opening the refrigerated truck.

    Speaking to the New York Daily News, a Maimonides Medical Center spokeswoman expressed that she "regrets that anyone was able to obtain video of this nature."

    "We're working very hard to provide accurate accounts of all the good work being done to care for COVID patients, and the stories of many people who have recovered and gone home," the spokeswoman said.

    Without speaking on Lee’s video, Brooklyn Hospital Center issued a statement obtained by the outlet which said the facility is “following protocols established by public health officials” and using the refrigerated trucks as “an ancillary morgue.”

    “This is needed to accommodate the tragic spike in deaths, placing a strain on the entire system of care — from hospitals to funeral homes,” the hospital said. “Grieving families cannot quickly make arrangements, and their loved ones who have passed are remaining in hospitals longer, thus the need for this accommodation. We ask our community to be respectful during this time as we remain — more than ever — committed to Keeping Brooklyn Healthy.”

    According to NYC Health results posted at 9:30 a.m. on March 31, a total of 932 COVID-19-related deaths have occurred in New York City. The breakdown details that a total 748 of those who died had underlying conditions, and at least 14 had no underlying conditions. Data on the remaining 170 individuals is still pending.

    Topic:
    Coronavirus Puts Nations on Lockdown (128)

    Related:

    CDC May Soon Urge Americans to Wear Face Coverings in Public Amid Pandemic
    Photos: UK’s ‘Blue Lagoon’ Dyed Black to Keep Rule-Breaking Visitors Away Amid Lockdown
    Aussie Scientists Using Particle Accelerator to Assist in Search for COVID-19 Cure
    USS Halyburton: The Story of US Navy’s First Combat Drone Carrier
    'Sailors Do Not Need to Die': US Navy Captain Pleads for Help as COVID-19 Consumes Carrier
    Tags:
    forklift, New York, bodies, Brooklyn, public health, New York City, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Social Events Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: Sputnik's Best Photos of March 2020
    Social Events Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: Sputnik's Best Photos of March 2020
    Rona's Revenge
    General Motormouth
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse