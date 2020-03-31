COVID-19 in the US: Emergency Hospital Opens in New York's Central Park - Video

Authorities in New York City have ordered all non-essential businesses to shut down, banned social gatherings of any size, and directed residents to remain at a distance of six feet from one another. Residents who do not comply with the guidelines on social distancing may face a fine of up to $500.

An emergency field hospital in New York City’s Central Park begins operating in order to treat patients that have tested positive for COVID-19.

The facility is expected to have 68 beds with 10 beds equipped to provide intensive care treatment. Between 60 and 70 medical professionals will be able to work at the temporary facility, according to a team leader from the organisation Samaritan’s Purse.

Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!