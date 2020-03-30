US Coronavirus Task Force Holds Briefing on COVID-19 Pandemic - Video

US President Donald Trump earlier extended social distancing guidelines nationwide, as the number of COVID-19 cases in the country has continued to soar.

Members of the United States coronavirus task force are holding a press conference in Washington, DC, on the COVID-19 outbreak in the country on Monday.

So far, the number of coronavirus cases in the US has reached 153,246, according to the updated data by Johns Hopkins University. The death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed 2,828.

