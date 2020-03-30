US Navy Hospital Vessel Docks in New York City to Aid Residents Amid Coronavirus Crisis - Video

New York City is currently the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States, which in recent days vastly overtook China as the nation with the most cases of COVID-19.

The USNS Comfort hospital ship is docking at the Manhattan Cruise Terminal to assist New Yorkers in the battle against the new coronavirus, which has left 59,648 infected across the state of New York.

According to President Trump, the goal of the vessel is to provide care for patients who need urgent help other than COVID-19 treatment. The ship, fitted with 1,000 beds, 12 operating rooms, eight intensive care unit beds and medical personnel, set off from Norfolk, Virginia two days ago.

