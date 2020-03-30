Register
10:44 GMT30 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    An actor is seen inside the Legend of Sleepy Hollow room at Nightmare: New York, a haunted house for adults, in New York October 22, 2014. With Hollywood-grade stagecraft and professional actors, haunted houses are in increasingly high demand

    The Nightmare is Over: Death of US Serial Killer Dubbed The Grim Sleeper Makes Waves Online

    © REUTERS / Mike Segar
    US
    Get short URL
    120
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202003301078757997-the-nightmare-is-over-death-of-us-serial-killer-dubbed-the-grim-sleeper-makes-waves-online/

    The United States has seen more serial killers than any other country - from The Nebraska Fiend in 1878 to the Boston Strangler and the Green River Killer. Serial killer Lonnie Franklin will face his own judgement day after dying in jail aged 67.

    Social media has reacted with delight to the death of Lonnie Franklin, a serial killer who was dubbed The Grim Sleeper.

    Franklin, 67, was found unresponsive in his cell in San Quentin prison on Saturday evening. An autopsy will determine the cause of death but his death is not believed to be as a result of the coronavirus.

    ​Asia Cherie, whose grandmother Enietra Washington escaped his clutches, tweeted: "So happy the Grim Sleeper f***ing died today. A heinous murderer who almost robbed me of the beauty of knowing my grandmother who is his sole survivor. She is a Baptist woman of faith but I am not. F***ing rot in hell forever #grimsleeper."
    Franklin targeted African-American prostitutes and drug addicts between 1985 and 1988 but got his nickname because he took a break from killing until 2002, when he started up again.

     

     

    ​He was finally arrested in 2010 and six years later he was sentenced to death.

    ​But California has not executed anyone on Death Row since December 2005, when Stanley “Tookie” Williams, the co-founder of The Crips street gang, was put to death on the watch of then Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, amid widespread anger, including in Schwarzenegger’s country of birth, Austria.

    ​Last year the current Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, granted a reprieve to Franklin, having said none of the 700 inmates on the state’s Death Row would be executed under his watch. He is not up for election again until 2022.

    Diana Ware, the stepmother of one of his victims, told People magazine: "I won't say I'm pleased he died but at the end there was justice for all the bad things he did in his life. We can now be at peace.''

    ​Police believe Franklin may have killed 25 women but he was convicted of 10 murders.

    Most of the victims were shot at close range, although two were strangled. The bodies were dumped and in alleys and garbage cans.

    Franklin, a former trash collector who had also worked as a garage attendant for LAPD, escaped justice for years.

    ​Many African-American community leaders claimed his crimes were not investigated properly because the victims were black and poor.

    ​He was eventually arrested when he was linked to DNA evidence on the victims.

    ​Detectives found photographs of some of the victims at his house.


     

    Tags:
    Arnold Schwarzenegger, United States, Los Angeles, Serial Killer
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Earth Hour 2020 Worldwide
    Rona's Revenge
    General Motormouth
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse