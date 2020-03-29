Situation Outside NYC Hospital as Сoronavirus Cases in US Soar - Video

As of Sunday, the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Centre has registered more than 121,100 coronavirus cases in the United States, with the death toll from COVID-19 surpassing 2,000 people.

Live outside of New York City’s Elmhurst Hospital on Sunday as the number of coronavirus cases in the country has reached new heights: New York City alone has recorded 517 deaths from COVID-19, while over 100 fatalities have been reported elsewhere in New York state.

The United States is now the country with the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases. Italy and China are second and third, respectively.

