US Tracking American Citizens' Movements via Their Phones to Research Coronavirus Spread - Reports

The US previously reported a spike in the number of confirmed cases in the country and now occupies first place in the list of nations hit by the coronavirus, with at least 123,000 infected and 2,229 fatalities.

US authorities have organised mass surveillance on American citizens, tracking their movements amid the coronavirus pandemic, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing a source. According to the publication, the federal government is using the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), state and local authorities to receive data from people's smartphones in certain areas of the country that allegedly includes up to 500 American cities.

© REUTERS / Stefan Jeremiah Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) wearing protective gears wheel a sick patient to a waiting ambulance during the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, New York, U.S.

The measure is reportedly aimed at analysing the possible spread of the virus and the personal data of the people affected is believed will remain anonymous.

US President Donald Trump previously mulled quarantining the states most affected by the virus - New York, Connecticut, and New Jersey, but later said there is no need for a lockdown. At the same time, he has ordered the CDC to issue a "strong travel advisory" to curb the pandemic.