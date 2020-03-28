No Quarantine for New York, New Jersey, Connecticut - Trump

Earlier, the US president suggested that he might quarantine the three states in an attempt to slow the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

CDC released a statement in which residents of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut are urged not to travel for 14 days. In a travel advisory posted on the site the agency elaborates that the warning will not apply to employees of 'critical infrastructure industries' such as trucking, public health, financial services and food supply.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump, while saying that no quarantine will be necessary for New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, noted that he ordered the Centre for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) to issue a 'strong travel advisory'.

....Federal Government. A quarantine will not be necessary. Full details will be released by CDC tonight. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2020

Trump told the reporters on Saturday that he was considering the idea of quarantine for the three states, to which the New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said that he doubted a quarantine would be "legally enforceable" and that it was unlikely that it would accomplish anything. Later on Saturday, Trump announced these plans on Twitter.

I am giving consideration to a QUARANTINE of developing “hot spots”, New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. A decision will be made, one way or another, shortly. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2020

​New York, New Jersey and Connecticut are the most COVID-19 affected states in the US. State of New York confirmed of more than 38,000 cases, while New Jersey has more than 6,800 cases, and Connecticut has more than 1,000 cases, according to CDC.

The number of fatalities in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut are 672, 86 and 20 respectively, according to Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Centre.

The same University data shows that there are more than 122,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States and over 2,000 deaths from COVID-19. More than 500 coronavirus fatalities have been confirmed in New York City alone.