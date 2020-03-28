New York Governor Not Aware of Trump’s Quarantine Plans, Doubts It Would Help

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says he has not spoken with US President Donald Trump about the possibility of a quarantine amid the rapid spread of the coronavirus.

"I didn’t speak to him about any quarantine," Cuomo told reporters on Saturday, adding "I don’t even know what that means … I don’t know how that could be legally enforceable. From a medical point of view, I don’t know what you would be accomplishing. I don’t even like the sound of it."

Trump told reporters earlier on Saturday that the government of the United States was considering ways to combat the coronavirus pandemic and that "some people" supported imposing a quarantine regime in New York and other states that have been hit hard by COVID-19.

"I’m thinking about that right now. We might not have to do it, but there is a possibility that sometime today we’ll do a quarantine, short term, two weeks, on New York, probably New Jersey, certain parts of Connecticut," Trump said.

Later on Saturday, Trump wrote on Twitter - "I am giving consideration to a QUARANTINE of developing ‘hot spots’, New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. A decision will be made, one way or another, shortly."

According to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center, there are more than 119,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States and over 1,990 deaths from COVID-19. More than 500 coronavirus fatalities have been confirmed in New York City alone.