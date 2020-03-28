Trump Considering Imposing Quarantine in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

The US recently became the country with the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 infections in the world, with the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention reporting 85,356 infections and 1,246 deaths.

US President Donald Trump announced that he is considering putting New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut under quarantine due to the coronavirus outbreak.

He described the measure as undesirable, but potentially necessary given the existing conditions. The POTUS didn't elaborate on when and under which circumstances he will make a final decision on the matter, but he once again spoke in favour of reopening the American economy instead of shutting it down further.

Trump suggested that he could invoke the Defence Production Act again after already ordering the production of ventilators at General Motors’ factories. Ventilators are currently in high demand with hospitals treating patients suffering from breathing problems induced by the COVID-19 virus.

MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW