'Don't Be a Cutie Pie!' Trump Gives Weird Comeback to Reporter During White House Briefing - Video

The US government is trying to curb the coronavirus outbreak in the country, as the United States has surpassed all other countries in the number of cases, with over 100,000 infected and at least 1,700 fatalities.

Donald Trump told ABC reporter Jonathan Karl "not to be a cutie pie" after he asked the president about the availability of ventilators for coronavirus patients during a Friday briefing.

When the reporter pressed the president about the situation with the essential equipment that helps people breathe when they are in critical condition, Trump's response was quite optimistic.

"I think we're in really good shape. This is a pandemic, the likes of which nobody's seen before", Trump said. "But everybody who needs one will be able to get a ventilator?" Karl asked. "Look, don't be a cutie pie, okay?" the president responded. "Nobody's done what we've been able to do".

Not the response I expected. https://t.co/u2nD4cMjlI — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) March 27, 2020

​The exchange comes after Trump ordered General Motors to accept, perform, and prioritise Federal contracts for ventilators under the Defence Production Act, as the machines are needed to save those infected who can't breathe on their own due to respiratory issues caused by the coronavirus.

At the moment, of the over 100,000 infected in the country, there are around 2,500 people in critical condition and the number is continuing to grow. In the meantime, there are over 600,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with over 27,000 people having succumbed to the disease.