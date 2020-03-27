Trump, COVID-19 Task Force Hold Press Briefing on Pandemic - Video

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States has eclipsed 93,000, according to the most recent data. The number of fatalities has surpassed 1400.

US President Donald Trump is holding a press conference in Washington DC to discuss the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

There are over 93,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in the US, according to the most recent data. The New York City health department reports over 44,000 cases, making the region the most affected in the country.

Worldwide, the number of COVID-19 patients has surpassed 585,000, according to updated data.

