US House Passes $2Trln Coronavirus Rescue Legislation, Sending It to Trump for Signature

The House's approval comes just a day after the Senate okayed the historically unprecedented package of economic relief measures following days of debate and pork-barrelling attempts by lawmakers.

The US House of Representatives has approved the hotly-debated $2.2 trillion COVID-19 stimulus bill, with the package of measures now slated to head to the president's desk for signature.

The economic care package, featuring emergency bailout funding for major companies and banks, as well as increased unemployment benefits, tax credits and aid to local and state governments, also includes a one time cash payment of up to $1,200 to millions of Americans who earn under $75,000 a year. It also promises to provide the US's private hospital system with much-needed emergency medical supplies.

Democrats and Republicans approved the measures in a show of unity that comes just a day after the United States surpassed China as the country with the highest COVID-19 infection rate in the world, with over 86,000 infections and 1,300+ deaths as of this writing.

President Trump has repeatedly pressured lawmakers in both the Senate and the House to move forward with the bill, and even praised former Democratic senator and Obama Secretary of State John Kerry Friday after Kerry accused Republican Representative Thomas Massie of "testing positive for being an a**hole for trying to delay the bill's passage by trying to force a formal, recorded vote.

Never knew John Kerry had such a good sense of humor! Very impressed! https://t.co/vCVNMUeY2h — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 27, 2020

The package includes $290 billion in cash payments to Americans, $260 billion in unemployment aid to eligible workers, $377 billion in loans and grants to small and medium-sized businesses, and a controversial fund to support as much as $4.5 trillion in Federal Reserve leanding to big business, states and cities secured by lobbying on Capitol Hill.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW