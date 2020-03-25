Register
15:32 GMT25 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Discarded latex gloves lay across a walkway at the U.S. Capitol ahead of a Senate lunch meeting on response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 19, 2020.

    What’s Inside the US Senate’s $2-Trillion Coronavirus Aid Package?

    © REUTERS / Tom Brenner
    US
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Oil Prices Slump, Coronovirus Fears Send Global Economy Into Turmoil (29)
    3133
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107870/57/1078705713_0:3:3073:1731_1200x675_80_0_0_96ef88b63ab04c0000e86d908769dcca.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202003251078705676-whats-inside-the-us-senates-2-trillion-coronavirus-aid-package/

    Senate leaders and the Trump administration agreed to a historic bill to alleviate the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic by flooding the economy with a 13-digit sum of money. Here’s a glimpse into what the deal will offer.

    The just-agreed coronavirus emergency aid bill is set to become the largest by far in American history.

    The package is worth around $2 trillion, which would make it more expensive than the 2008 bank bailout and the 2009 stimulus combined.

    It is expected that the text of the historic bill will be released later in the day, before it heads to the Senate floor for a vote. All the details are yet to become public, but here are some of the basics:

    Individuals

    The pandemic and the social distancing rules aimed to curb its spread have forced many businesses to resort to layoffs and furloughs. The revamped bill would provide one-time direct payments of $1,200 to all adults who make up to $75,000 a year, $2,400 per married couple, and $3,000 for family of four, according to AP.

    The more a person makes, the smaller the check: payments would be phasing out starting at $75,000 for individuals and will end completely at $99,000. The White House also plans to send out $500 to each child. This means that a lower-income family of two parents and one child would receive $2,900. Those with no or little tax liability would receive the same check as others.

    The proposal also seeks $250 billion in expanded unemployment benefits: every unemployed worker would receive $600 every week for four months, on top of what states already provide to them as base salary compensation (the idea is that an extra $600 per week would give 100 percent of an average wage). Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who was negotiating the deal for the Democrats, dubbed this provision “unemployment compensation on steroids”.

    Small businesses

    The bill seeks to provide $367 million in loans to distressed small businesses and grant them an “employee retention” tax credit so that they can keep employees on payroll and cover half of their paychecks. Companies would also be able to defer paying the 6.2-percent Social Security payroll tax.

    Corporations

    The Treasury would give loans to industries out of a $500-billion money pot. The Republicans had to make concessions regarding that fund after the Democrats criticised it for lack of oversight.

    An inspector general and a congressional panel would monitor where the money goes and on what terms to prevent unfair practices; the package proposes that every loan document be made public.

    Troubled airlines will get $25 billion in direct financial aid, with $4 billion set aside for air cargo carriers.

    Any corporation that accepts government loans during the term of government assistance plus one year will be banned from buying back their own stocks, a common practice used to prop up tumbling stock prices.

    The Senate Democrats also added a provision that bans businesses owned by the President, Vice President, members of Congress and the heads of the executive branch from receiving loans or investments through that fund. This also applies to their children, spouses, and in-laws.

    Public health and state aid

    Hospitals and health systems across the country are expected to get $130 billion in emergency grants, while billions more would be spent on medical and personal protective equipment.

    State and local governments, which are facing delays in tax payments, would get $150 billion. Some $240 billion is set aside for additional emergency appropriations and safety net programs: food stamp benefits, child nutrition, the Centres for Disease Control, and public health and transportation agencies. Another $30 billion would be allocated to emergency education funding and $25 billion to emergency transit funding.

    What’s next?

    The Senate, where Republicans have a narrow majority, is scheduled to have a vote on the proposal in the afternoon; the bill is likely to pass there, but the timeframe is not clear for a vote in the lower chamber, which is currently on recess due to the coronavirus. Two members of the House and one senator have recently tested positive for the coronavirus illness COVID-19.

    Dozens of representatives have spoken out in support of a remote vote, but a report commissioned by House Speaker Pelosi concluded that a system that would enable such a vote could become vulnerable to cyber-attacks or get challenged in court, and it is likely impossible to set it up in time,

    Pelosi said in a Tuesday interview that she hopes to pass the bill via unanimous consent, a procedure that does not require the lawmakers’ physical presence. However, if any single lawmaker objects, this would hold up the vote and prompt the entire chamber to return to Washington. Pollitico cites a Republican whip team source as saying that there is “a strong possibility” of that happening, while several self-styled progressives in the Democratic Party, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, have publicly criticised the current proposal as well.

    Topic:
    Oil Prices Slump, Coronovirus Fears Send Global Economy Into Turmoil (29)
    Tags:
    Chuck Schumer, package, stimulus, coronavirus, COVID-19, US Senate, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A face mask recommended by a West German federal civil defense study group as protection against radioactive fallout in Hamburg, Germany, April 24, 1957.
    Face Mask: The Evolution of Protective Gear
    Elder Skelter
    Elder Skelter
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse