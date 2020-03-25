Register
12:55 GMT25 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Britney Spears - Circus Tour

    Netizens Hail ‘Comrade Britney' after Pop Icon Urges Redistribution of Wealth in Viral Post

    © CC BY-SA 2.0 / Sam Lavy / Britney Spears - Circus Tour
    US
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Coronavirus Pandemic: Borders Shut, Public Events Cancelled (159)
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107841/99/1078419946_0:0:1201:676_1200x675_80_0_0_6a6328332f567a65743704edcccccf34.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202003251078704188--netizens-hail-comrade-britney-after-pop-icon-urges-redistribution-of-wealth-in-viral-post-/

    Amid coronavirus fears, music industry and cinema celebrities have been increasingly taking to social media to urge people to embrace social distancing and other protocols currently in place amid the COVID-19 pandemic, while also penning messages to fans in a bid to encourage them and buoy their spirits.

    American singer Britney Spears fired up her online followers on Monday with a politically-charged post amidst the spreading coronavirus pandemic and the quarantine sparked by it.

    The “Oops! I Did it Again” star made an Instagram post where she shared a quote from someone called "Mimi Zhu" that urged a redistribution of wealth.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Communion goes beyond walls 🌹🌹🌹

    Публикация от Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

    The post from the American singer and songwriter started with the words:

    "During this time of isolation, we need connection now more than ever.”

    Addressing her 23.6 million followers, the star urged people to “call your loved ones, write virtual love letters.”
    The post then shifted to the inspired message that said:

    "We will feed each other, re-distribute wealth, strike. We will understand our own importance from the places we must stay. Communion moves beyond walls. We can still be together."

    Britney Spears captioned her Instagram post with "Communion goes beyond walls".

    The three red rose emojis she added as a bonus were perceived by some fans online as a nod to the Democratic Socialists’ symbol.

    The emotional post and the message contained in it stirred up a response online, with some netizens even awarding the celebrity a new nickname: "Comrade Britney."

    ​Others chimed in with suggestions that the star start with herself if she really meant what she was saying.

    ​At this point other Twitter fans explained that Spears was in no position to “redistribute her wealth” as she has been under a conservatorship, also known as a legal guardianship, for 12 years over her mental health issues.

    Other fans of the celebrity underscored that she had “always been for the people”, and pledged their support for her.

    ​Some people online simply took the chance to yet again voice their amazement at everything currently happening all across the world.

    ​Britney Spears has been under a conservatorship, or legal guardianship, since 2008 when she experienced several mental breakdowns. Under the arrangement, the singer has no legal control over her estate or financial and personal assets, as they had been transferred to her father and a lawyer.

    Since its implementation, the conservatorship generated controversy, with some adhering to the notion she was being controlled and manipulated, fuelling the #FreeBritney movement.
    Sources close to Spears have told media outlets over the years that the conservatorship is meant to help the pop icon, who remains highly involved in business decisions.

    Topic:
    Coronavirus Pandemic: Borders Shut, Public Events Cancelled (159)

    Related:

    PETA Hisses at Britney Spears Over Her Bragging About ‘Never-Worn’ $6,000 Snakeskin Heels
    Forever and Ever? List of Celebrities Whose Marriages Did Not Last ‘Till Death Do Us Part'
    Oops! The Exact Moment Britney Spears Breaks Her Foot Captured on Video
    Prince Charles Tests Positive for Novel Coronavirus
    Tags:
    Britney Spears, quarantine, quarantine, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Caricature of Russian artist Igor Smirnov at the International Cartoon Festival on Coronavirus Battle 2020 caricature contest in Iran.
    'We’ll Defeat Coronavirus': International Cartoon Festival on Fight Against COVID-19 Held by Iran
    Elder Skelter
    Elder Skelter
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse