Netizens Hail ‘Comrade Britney' after Pop Icon Urges Redistribution of Wealth in Viral Post

Amid coronavirus fears, music industry and cinema celebrities have been increasingly taking to social media to urge people to embrace social distancing and other protocols currently in place amid the COVID-19 pandemic, while also penning messages to fans in a bid to encourage them and buoy their spirits.

American singer Britney Spears fired up her online followers on Monday with a politically-charged post amidst the spreading coronavirus pandemic and the quarantine sparked by it.

The “Oops! I Did it Again” star made an Instagram post where she shared a quote from someone called "Mimi Zhu" that urged a redistribution of wealth.

The post from the American singer and songwriter started with the words:

"During this time of isolation, we need connection now more than ever.”

Addressing her 23.6 million followers, the star urged people to “call your loved ones, write virtual love letters.”

The post then shifted to the inspired message that said:

"We will feed each other, re-distribute wealth, strike. We will understand our own importance from the places we must stay. Communion moves beyond walls. We can still be together."

Britney Spears captioned her Instagram post with "Communion goes beyond walls".

The three red rose emojis she added as a bonus were perceived by some fans online as a nod to the Democratic Socialists’ symbol.

The emotional post and the message contained in it stirred up a response online, with some netizens even awarding the celebrity a new nickname: "Comrade Britney."

​At this point other Twitter fans explained that Spears was in no position to “redistribute her wealth” as she has been under a conservatorship, also known as a legal guardianship, for 12 years over her mental health issues.

Other fans of the celebrity underscored that she had “always been for the people”, and pledged their support for her.

​Some people online simply took the chance to yet again voice their amazement at everything currently happening all across the world.

​Britney Spears has been under a conservatorship, or legal guardianship, since 2008 when she experienced several mental breakdowns. Under the arrangement, the singer has no legal control over her estate or financial and personal assets, as they had been transferred to her father and a lawyer.

Since its implementation, the conservatorship generated controversy, with some adhering to the notion she was being controlled and manipulated, fuelling the #FreeBritney movement.

Sources close to Spears have told media outlets over the years that the conservatorship is meant to help the pop icon, who remains highly involved in business decisions.