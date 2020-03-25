Register
25 March 2020
    Bella Hadid attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition on Monday, May 7, 2018, in New York.

    ‘Don't Be Selfish!’: Supermodel Bella Hadid Offers Coronavirus Advice in Spicy Instagram Post

    © AP Photo / Invision / Charles Sykes
    0 11
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107706/13/1077061388_0:200:2931:1848_1200x675_80_0_0_4b9a41160bdc5772bd0e34010e94d1b4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202003251078699870-dont-be-selfish-supermodel-bella-hadid-offers-coronavirus-advice-in-spicy-instagram-post/

    As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues spreading rapidly across the world, leaving almost 418,000 people infected along with over 18,600 dead globally, the 23-year-old model tells her 30 million fans what to do and what to avoid.

    American model Isabella Khair Hadid shared a photo over the weekend of her topless, but covering her breasts with a foil-wrapped burrito in a bid to draw her followers attention to a list of do's and don'ts amid the ongoing global pandemic.

    The model, of Palestinian origin, called on fans to stay home, offering them a number of ideas on how to pass time during the social distancing period.

    “Me and my burrito telling you to stay inside! Not only for the sake of just yourself but also for literally the entire world and all of the people that you love,” Hadid wrote. “Its [sic] crazy because all we have to do is work together to slow down this virus and people are still having trouble understanding that.. don’t be selfish!”
    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Me and my burrito telling you to stay inside! not only for the sake of just yourself but also for literally the entire world and all of the people that you love ..❤️ Its crazy because all we have to do is work together to slow down this virus and people are still having trouble understanding that.. don’t be selfish! meditate ! hang out with your dog/cat/fish! they are probably super excited to have your attention for 24 hours out of the day..!! learn how to knit ! tie die some socks ! write a poem to your mom ! I guess tiktok if that’s what you’re into ! find out your rising sign ! then learn about it ! and become ! a better person! anyways ... last thing ...not new news but... wash those damn hands people! to the people who are still working and the ones who can’t ... I love you and i am thinking about you !..❤️

    Публикация от Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

    Hadid advised those bored of staying at home to “meditate”, “learn how to knit”, “tie die some socks” or hang out with pets, who are “probably super excited to have your attention for 24 hours out of the day”.

    “Write a poem to your mom ! I guess tiktok if that’s what you’re into ! find out your rising sign ! then learn about it ! and become ! a better person,” she added. “last thing ...not new news but... wash those damn hands people! to the people who are still working and the ones who can’t ... I love you and i am thinking about you !..❤️”.
    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Публикация от Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

    As of Tuesday, the number of people infected with the new type of coronavirus worldwide had exceeded 417,500; over 18,600 have died, while over 107,200 people have recovered from the disease, according to the Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 tracking website.

