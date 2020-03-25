‘Don't Be Selfish!’: Supermodel Bella Hadid Offers Coronavirus Advice in Spicy Instagram Post

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues spreading rapidly across the world, leaving almost 418,000 people infected along with over 18,600 dead globally, the 23-year-old model tells her 30 million fans what to do and what to avoid.

American model Isabella Khair Hadid shared a photo over the weekend of her topless, but covering her breasts with a foil-wrapped burrito in a bid to draw her followers attention to a list of do's and don'ts amid the ongoing global pandemic.

The model, of Palestinian origin, called on fans to stay home, offering them a number of ideas on how to pass time during the social distancing period.

“Me and my burrito telling you to stay inside! Not only for the sake of just yourself but also for literally the entire world and all of the people that you love,” Hadid wrote. “Its [sic] crazy because all we have to do is work together to slow down this virus and people are still having trouble understanding that.. don’t be selfish!”

Hadid advised those bored of staying at home to “meditate”, “learn how to knit”, “tie die some socks” or hang out with pets, who are “probably super excited to have your attention for 24 hours out of the day”.

“Write a poem to your mom ! I guess tiktok if that’s what you’re into ! find out your rising sign ! then learn about it ! and become ! a better person,” she added. “last thing ...not new news but... wash those damn hands people! to the people who are still working and the ones who can’t ... I love you and i am thinking about you !..❤️”.

