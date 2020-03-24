Kentucky Mayor Calls on 'Dipsh*ts, Sensible People' to Stay at Home, Treat Coronavirus Seriously

The move comes as the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues its spread to over 180 countries and territories, currently infecting more than 417,000 people, with over 18,500 dead worldwide, including in the United States.

Mayor Gabe Brown of the town of Walton, in the US state of Kentucky, made a statement in a post on a local Facebook group on Monday calling on people to stay at home amid the coronovirus outbreak. The mayor had strong words for those who do not abide by the safety rules.

“Listen up dipsh*ts and sensible people. I might not have the best bedside manor [sic]. I might not put you at ease like the Governor does, but I don’t care. You need to realize that this is a serious ordeal. In fact, it’s a big f**cking deal. Stay at home,” Brown wrote. “I’m tired of Covid-19 conference calls. I take 3 a day, plus one extra on the weekend with Kenton County. If you don’t like what I’m telling you, then go buy some toilet paper”.

As of Tuesday, 124 coronavirus infection cases had been confirmed in Kentucky, according The Hill.

“This will pass. Take it seriously. It is here. Act like you have the virus and don’t spread it to other people. I have no doubt that it hasn’t already been here, but testing had been limited. More cases are coming,” Brown continued, adding, “If you ignore this problem, the worst thing that could happen is that your mother, father, grandmother, grandfather, aunts, uncles could die”.

The US has now surpassed almost every other affected country to become the third-largest coronavirus hotbed outside of China and Italy, with 52,145 infections and at least 677 deaths, according to a Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 tracking website.