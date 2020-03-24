One Third of Americans Report Close Family Member Unemployed Due to Pandemic - Poll

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Thirty-two percent of Americans say an immediate family member is now out of work due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, according to a poll by Rasmussen Reports on Tuesday.

"One-third of Americans say they or someone in their close family is now unemployed thanks to the coronavirus. A whopping nine-out-of-ten are worried about the virus hitting them in the pocketbook," a press release summarizing the poll said.

For those under the age of 40, 41 percent said they or someone in their immediate family is now out of work due to the virus, the release said.

In addition, 53 percent said they have been forced to cancel travel plans because of the virus threat, and 91 percent are concerned about the financial impact of the coronavirus, with 67 percent who are very concerned, the release added.