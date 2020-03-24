Trump: 'More People Will' Die if COVID-19 Restrictions Aren't Lifted

The US president called on existing new coronavirus restrictions to be reassessed recently, saying the cure to the disease should not be worse than the problem itself.

US President Donald Trump has said that he believes more people will die if anti-COVID-19 restrictions in place in the United States are not lifted soon.

Speaking to Fox News on Tuesday, Trump said he'd "love to have the country opened up and just raring to go by Easter, " which will be marked on April 12, adding that he had already given the nation two weeks to try to slow the virus down.

According to Trump, tens of thousands of Americans die of other ailments and incidents including seasonal flu and car accidents, but "we don't turn the country off." America, he said, is "not built to be shut down. You can destroy a country this way by closing it down."

"We'll assess at that time and we'll give it some more time if we need a little more time, but we need to open this country up. We have to go back to work, much sooner than people thought," the president said, echoing sentiments he expressed in an all-caps Tweet Monday.

WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF. AT THE END OF THE 15 DAY PERIOD, WE WILL MAKE A DECISION AS TO WHICH WAY WE WANT TO GO! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2020

According to Trump, the US can't afford to "lose a Boeing" and other companies. "If we lose those companies we're talking about hundreds of thousands of jobs, millions of jobs."

