Hot Pizza, Anyone? Braless Oregon Strippers Take on Delivery Service Role Amid Pandemic - Video

Tough times require tough measures nowadays when the coronavirus pandemic is raging and even the strippers from the Lucky Devil Lounge in Oregon have to adapt to a new reality and find a new vocation. But who said they cannot still lose their clothes?

The Lucky Devil Lounge strip club in Portland, Oregon has launched a new service amid the coronavirus outbreak to keep their employees occupied and their clients satisfied. The club now provides a food delivery service but with a savoury twist - the delivery girls do their jobs with no tops on.

The official Twitter page of the club uploaded the video of the girls in their new roles where they are seen delivering packs of food to a man's house.

​The service, aptly named Boober Eats, is provided daily from 8 pm to 1 am. The strippers are escorted by a security guard who makes sure that no one touches them.