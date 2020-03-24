Tesla CEO Elon Musk Delivers 1,200 Respirators to Californian Hospitals for Coronavirus Patients

California authorities received more than 1.2 thousand devices of artificial ventilation from an American entrepreneur Elon Musk, who owns Tesla and SpaceX. A statement was made on Monday at a press conference by California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Elon Musk said on Twitter said that in this case, he was not talking about ventilators manufactured by one of his companies. According to Musk, he purchased 1,255 such devices from various manufacturers in China and had them delivered to the United States.

"China had an oversupply, so we bought 1255 FDA-approved ResMed, Philips & Medtronic ventilators on Friday night & airshipped them to LA. If you want a free ventilator installed, please let us know!" Musk tweeted, offering praise to Tesla's China team as well as Chinese and US customs officials.

Addressing #COVID19 is a group effort. We are grateful for the discussion with @ElonMusk and @Tesla as we work across industries to solve problems and get patients and hospitals the tools they need to continue saving lives. We're all in this together. https://t.co/MdZ3u8k2nR — Medtronic (@Medtronic) March 21, 2020

​According to Johns Hopkins University, which makes calculations based on information from federal and local authorities, more than 46,000 cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in the United States. More than 610 people have died. More than 50% of cases of infection in the country are currently recorded in the states of Washington, California and New York.