US Secret Service Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19, Remains in Quarantine

Currently, there are more than 35,200 COVID-19 cases in the US, including a staff member in US Vice President Mike Pence's office who tested positive for the disease a couple of days ago.

The US Secret Service said in a statement on Sunday night that one of its employees had tested positive for the coronavirus, adding that the individual was in quarantine and that the agency “will continue to monitor the employee’s condition”.

The Secret Service member is reportedly experiencing mild symptoms of the COVID-19, such as headache and fever.

CBS, in turn, quoted an unnamed official as saying that the Secret Service “has conducted a comprehensive contact trace assessment and determined that the employee has not had contact with any Secret Service employee or protectee for nearly three weeks”.

The statement comes a few days after Katie Miller, a spokesperson for Mike Pence, said that a staff member in the US vice president’s office had tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Neither President Trump nor Vice President Pence had close contact with the individual. Further contact tracing is being conducted in accordance with CDC guidelines”, she added, referring to the US agency Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

Pence, along with US President Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka, earlier tested negative for the virus, which continues to spread across the US, which currently has more than 35,200 confirmed cases, while the death toll stands at 471.