New York Closes All Business Centres Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Video

According to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Centre, there are over 35,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States and some 400 deaths from the disease (117 in New York, 95 in Washington, and 30 in California).

New York has ordered all non-essential businesses to close in order to prevent the growing spread of COVID-19.

To further contain the spread of the virus, the city will limit its ferry service and reduce the number of boats during rush hours to three, effective as of midnight on 22 March. Additionally, all field permits in New York City parks and team sports will now be cancelled.

