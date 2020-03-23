NYC Advises Which Type of Sex Is Safest Amid Coronavirus Flare-ups

Health officials in New York City seem to be genuinely worried about how the community will cope with sexual tensions amid the COVID-19 quarantine and ubiquitous self-isolation, suggesting options that will help safely channel sexual vigour.

New York City’s Department of Health has gone to great lengths to make its coronavirus recommendations envisage all aspects of human life, including intimate relationships.

“You are your safest sex partner” — obsessed with NYC’s guide to sex during corona pic.twitter.com/xuKRzD0Jhw — Chrissy Rutherford (@chrissyford) March 21, 2020

One of the basic guidelines in this respect sounds as follows: whatever love-inviting season is currently setting in, with people being drawn to one another, self love is the best, and the least dangerous..

“You are your safest sex partner", the document reads, continuing:

“Masturbation will not spread COVID-19, especially if you wash your hands (and any sex toys) with soap and water for at least 20 seconds before and after".

The agency, however, stopped short of completely ruling out making love to others:

“The next safest partner is someone you live with", officials suggested.

“Having close contact– including sex — with a small circle of people helps prevent spreading COVID-19", the guidelines read, going on to dissuade residents from “group sex” or anything involving people “from outside the household".

Those who “usually” prefer to meet new partners online should take a break, the memo says noting that “video dates, sexting, or chat rooms may be options” for them.

Sanitary-hygienic recommendations, like washing one's hands for at least 20 seconds were also included, no surprise, with the doc, which is understood to be regularly updated, specifically stressing the importance of condoms at this period of time.

President Donald Trump said on Sunday he had approved New York and Washington's requests to declare a major disaster in the two states amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

New York remains the hotbed of the Chinese-originated viral infection in the US, with the highest number of cases registered - a total of 15,168, according to Governor Andrew Cuomo. At least 114 people have died so far. In Washington, the death toll currently stands at a little over 90 people.