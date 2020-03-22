Pence, His Spouse Test Negative for Coronavirus

A staffer at Pence's office earlier was reported to have contracted the novel coronavirus which sparked concerns about the vice president's personal health.

US Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence have tested negative for the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Press Secretary Katie Miller said on Saturday.

Pleased to report that the COVID-19 test results came back negative for both Vice President @Mike_Pence and Second Lady @KarenPence. — Katie Miller (@VPPressSec) March 22, 2020

​Pence agreed to undergo another test after a member of his staff tested positive for the disease. The White House also said that the infected staff member had not been in close contact with Pence recently.

The development marked the first known COVID-19 positive test for a White House staffer.

President Donald Trump also tested negative after concerns arose about his close contact with people who ended up contracting the disease.

The United States is now in third place, after China and Italy, in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. The number of people infected has reached 25,500.