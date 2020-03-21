Register
10:38 GMT21 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the coronavirus task force daily briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 20, 2020.

    Travel Bans, Tests Development, and Navy Ships: How US Government Combats Coronavirus Pandemic

    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    Topic:
    Coronavirus Pandemic: Borders Shut, Public Events Cancelled (41)
    0 13
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107865/42/1078654292_0:93:3178:1881_1200x675_80_0_0_4d274c6c9f55480f168c6a0570c66896.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202003211078654078-travel-bans-tests-development-and-navy-ships-how-us-government-combats-coronavirus-pandemic/

    The Trump administration faced criticism regarding its initial response to the threat of the outbreak in the country, but soon afterward adopted a number of measures to prevent the further spread of the infection.

    Two months after detecting first signs of COVID-19 on American soil, the US has started to take a leading position in the world in terms of funds and forces allocated to fight the epidemic. These efforts have intensified since President Donald Trump announced a state of emergency to improve the government's response to the outbreak.

    Here is a shortlist of measures Washington has taken in a bid to stop the spread of COVID-19, which has already infected tens of thousands of Americans:

    Travel Bans

    • Initially the US only advised against non-essential travel to the countries most affected by the epidemic.
    • However, once the COVID-19 threat became apparent, the White House introduced travel bans for foreign nationals from China, Iran, and European nations.
    A man wears a protective mask as he walks on Wall Street during the coronavirus outbreak in New York City, New York, U.S., March 13, 2020
    © REUTERS / LUCAS JACKSON
    A man wears a protective mask as he walks on Wall Street during the coronavirus outbreak in New York City, New York, U.S., March 13, 2020
    • American citizens who visited these countries could still return home but had to do so via specific airports with "enhanced" screening for the coronavirus infection.
    • These Americans were also forced to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine to make sure they were not carrying a dormant virus.

    COVID-19 Test Developments

    • The first batch of coronavirus tests appeared in the US faster than in most other places, but, unfortunately, most of them were faulty and sometimes gave false results. This shortage was soon rectified as Vice President Mike Pence announced on 4 March that some 1.5 million tests would soon be available for patients in the country.
    • The US government also issued funding for two companies developing rapid tests to detect COVID-19. The Food and Drug Administration even deployed an automated coronavirus test unit in New York, one of the hardest hit cities in the county, thus allowing it to carry out tests in a matter of hours instead of days.
    • In addition, President Trump announced an initiative to organise coronavirus testing at parking lots near major retailers such as Walmart, Target, CVS, and Walgreens.

    Financial Aid Packages and Other Help

    • Washington introduced a number of financial measures to help to combat the COVID-19 outbreak. Namely, an economic relief bill that provided paid emergency leave for workers signed on 18 March.
    • An additional $1 trillion aid package aiming to help ordinary Americans cope with the costs of the ongoing crisis is in the works but is yet to be approved.
    U.S. army soldiers arrive to cooperate at a new drive-thru coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing center at Bergen Community College in Paramus, New Jersey, U.S., March 20, 2020
    © REUTERS / EDUARDO MUNOZ
    U.S. army soldiers arrive to cooperate at a new drive-thru coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing center at Bergen Community College in Paramus, New Jersey, U.S., March 20, 2020
    • The White House didn't spare military help either, directing two US Navy hospital ships, USNS Mercy and USNS Comfort, to be on standby to deploy to countries that have been hit hard by the epidemic.
    • Trump also approved the Defence Production Act that provides measures to boost the production of goods needed to cope with the infection, specifically ventilators, masks, gloves, and other protective gear for doctors and nurses.
    Topic:
    Coronavirus Pandemic: Borders Shut, Public Events Cancelled (41)

    Related:

    US President Trump Holds Press Conference on Coronavirus Pandemic - Video
    US Army Moves to Virtual Recruitment Amid Coronavirus Pandemic - General
    ‘Countries Work Together’: US Air Force Transports Coronavirus Testing Kits From Italy
    Researchers Use World’s Fastest Computer to Search for Coronavirus Cure
    ‘Shouldn’t Be Legal’: US Senators Accused of Selling Off Stocks after Coronavirus Briefing
    Tags:
    measures, ban, coronavirus, COVID-19, travel ban, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 14-20 March
    This Week in Pictures: 14-20 March
    The War on Error
    The War on Error
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse