Google Rolls Out Coronavirus Pandemic-Related Website

As governments and scientific establishments are trying to find relief with regard to the current coronavirus pandemic, it has been reported that researchers at Oak Ridge National Laboratory in the US are using the world’s most powerful supercomputer, the IBM-built Summit, to find potential compounds that could be used to fight the virus.

US tech giant Google isn't standing idly by either. On Saturday it launched a website about the situation concerning the coronavirus in the US that also contains guidance and testing information.

According to a blog statement issued by the company, the website will be available in other languages and countries in the near future.

Last week, Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai said that the company was cooperating with the US government to launch a coronavirus website by 16 March, however, due to the fast-changing situation around the virus, the launch was postponed as local and national guidance had to be amended.

As of Sunday, more than 270,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 11,000 fatalities. The US has more than 18,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 227 deaths and 147 recoveries, according to Johns Hopkins University.