GM Says It Will Lend Its Plants to Produce Ventilators in Anti-COVID-19 Fight - Reports

On Wednesday, the company said that its CEO Mary Barra had discussed with the US government the ways to organise the production of medical equipment to combat the coronavirus outbreak, media reported.

On Friday, the US-based car-producing giant said that it is planning to lend its auto plants to support the production of Ventec Life Systems’ ventilators in the fight against the pandemic, the CNBC news outlet reported.

“We are working closely with Ventec to rapidly scale up production of their critically important respiratory products to support our country’s fight again the COVID-19 pandemic”, GM CEO Mary Barra said. “We will continue to explore ways to help in this time of crisis.”

Ventec announced, as quoted by CNBC, the plans to “leverage GM’s logistics, purchasing and manufacturing expertise” to build ventilators for patients who are not able to breathe normally on their own.

“With GM’s help, Ventec will increase ventilator production”, Ventec Life Systems CEO Chris Kiple announced. “By tapping their expertise, GM is enabling us to get more ventilators to more hospitals much faster. This partnership will help save lives.”

Overall, the United States has registered more than 15,200 coronavirus cases and over 200 COVID-19-related deaths, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).