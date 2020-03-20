US Army Moves to Virtual Recruitment Amid Coronavirus Pandemic - General

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Army has shut down recruitment stations and is moving to virtual recruitment to mitigate the risks of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic, Army Chief of Staff James McConville said.

"We are going basically to virtual recruiting, much that is done in social media. That allows us to protect our soldiers and also to protect new recruits", McConville said during a briefing at the Defence Department on Friday.

McConville added that the Army has been shutting down its recruiting stations during this week.

The US Army has reported 45 cases of novel coronavirus infection among its staff and family members. Pentagon also reported 128 COVID-19 cases among US servicemen, its civilian staff, contractors, and dependents.

Overall, the United States has registered more than 15,000 infected and more that 200 killed by coronavirus, according to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.