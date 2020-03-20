USA Swimming Calls on US Olympic Committee to Support Postponement of 2020 Games Amid Pandemic

Officials with USA Swimming have issued a statement urging the US Olympic & Paralympic Committee to back the postponement of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, in light of the ongoing global COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic.

The letter, signed by USA Swimming Chief Executive Office Tim Hinchey III, highlighted that the health and safety of the organization's athletes, staff, coaches, volunteers and other members is paramount.

"As this global pandemic has grown, we have watched our athletes' worlds be turned upside down and watched them struggle to find ways to prepare and train - many for the biggest competitive opportunity of their lives," he said.

USA Swimming respectfully requests that the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee advocate for the postponement of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. pic.twitter.com/q5bhUwi05q — USA Swimming (@USASwimming) March 20, 2020

Despite the fact that the World Health Organization has labeled the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic, there has been no announcement made by the International Olympic Committee regarding intentions to reschedule to games.

