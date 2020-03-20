Register
14:46 GMT20 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    A member of the US Army Technical Escort Unit (TSU) demonstrates a hazmat suit as they show some of their response capabilities to chemical and biologicial operations in support of the US Department of Defense, federal, state, and local agencies 12 November 2002

    Pentagon Can't Get Staffers to Work From Home, Take Leave Despite All Efforts Amid Outbreak - Report

    © AFP 2020 / Paul J. Richards
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    Topic:
    Coronavirus Pandemic: Borders Shut, Public Events Cancelled (11)
    111
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202003201078643646-pentagon-cant-get-staffers-to-work-from-home-take-leave-despite-all-efforts-amid-outbreak---report/

    Earlier, Defence One reported citing sources that the Pentagon lacked the capability to organise teleworking in the event of an epidemic despite running several drills for such scenarios in the past. The Department of Defence also failed to give guidelines for its contractors about sending their staff to work from home amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

    Despite the Pentagon's efforts to send non-essential personnel home, either to work remotely or on sick leave, many of these staffers continue to come to work despite them possibly being responsible for spreading COVID-19 throughout the Department of Defence's (DoD) ranks, Politico reported citing anonymous officials. 

    "You go outside the building and every other workplace is saying go home, but there are quite a few people in the building that are not mission-essential", one official said.

    One of the sources claimed that the Pentagon sent mixed signals about who and in what way they should work in a time of crisis. Politico cited a letter obtained from Senator Mark Warner from the Intelligence Committee to Defence Secretary Mark Esper, indicating that options offered by the Pentagon for its staffers have been "insufficient and poorly messaged".

    "These personnel should not face uncertainty or obstacles in their efforts to preserve our individual or collective health. [The instructions] have ambiguity that is creating confusion and anxiety", the senator reportedly said in the letter.

    The DoD said it offered a number of ways for people to work amid the COVID-19 epidemic. If a staffer can't work from home due to necessity to handle classified data, they can either take paid "weather and safety leave" or paid "sick leave". The Pentagon also promised to give an extension to annual sick and safety leaves to those who use them to avoid spreading the virus.

    Several anonymous sources indicated in an interview with Politico that there have been several issues with taking leave that prevented many defence staffers from making use of it. Some were reportedly concerned about the leave being finite, despite the announced extensions, while others couldn't afford to lose a paycheck

    A man wears a protective mask as he walks past the New York Stock Exchange on the corner of Wall and Broad streets during the coronavirus outbreak in New York City, New York, U.S., March 13, 2020
    © REUTERS / LUCAS JACKSON
    A man wears a protective mask as he walks past the New York Stock Exchange on the corner of Wall and Broad streets during the coronavirus outbreak in New York City, New York, U.S., March 13, 2020

    Other staffers had trouble using the teleworking option as well, according to the media. Apart from it not being an option for people who work with classified data and who are suspected of having contracted coronavirus, remote work was also not popular with other staffers, who theoretically could use it to stay home. Many Pentagon workers turned down such option due to the necessity of getting it approved by a supervisor, who usually turn down such requests to avoid workers abusing the privilege.

    "If someone wants to get a telework agreement, they can ask their supervisor. If the supervisor denies it because he/she needs the worker at the office, then they will have to take sick leave if they don’t want to come to work", one defence official told the media outlet.

    As a result, the Pentagon remains full of non-essential personnel, who it earlier urged to stay at home. The DoD has not yet imposed stricter rules on its non-essential staffers despite the fact that 61 troops and their family members, as well as nine civilians, have already contracted the virus

    Defence Secretary Mark Esper on Capitol Hill in Washington
    © AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin
    Pentagon Says Preparing Two Navy Hospital Ships to Respond to COVID-19 Outbreak

    Defence One earlier reported that Pentagon contractors have been suffering from the lack of guidance from the DoD too. Their contacts with the Pentagon didn't clarify if workers can stay at home in case of an epidemic, thus forcing visits to offices to do their jobs. Eleven COVID-19 cases have been recorded among US defence contractors since the start of the outbreak.

    Topic:
    Coronavirus Pandemic: Borders Shut, Public Events Cancelled (11)
    Tags:
    quarantine, work, coronavirus, COVID-19, Pentagon
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 14-20 March
    This Week in Pictures: 14-20 March
    The War on Error
    The War on Error
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse